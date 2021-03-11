4 killed as truck hits tractor-trailer in Punjab's Malerkotla

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 22

Four persons were killed while three others were injured when a speeding truck hit their tractor-trailer from behind near Malerkotla on Thursday night.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

“The tractor attached to three trailers was carrying six people, who were asleep. Four persons died while three others were injured,” said SSP Alka Meena.

She said the police were trying to identify the deceased, but since the injured were not in a condition to disclose their identifies, they were facing problems.

“Our team has recovered some Aadhaar cards,” said the SSP.