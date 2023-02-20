Four die, 17 injured in Sangrur accident

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 19

Four persons, including a three-month-old girl, died and 17 suffered serious injuries after their vehicle (Bolero pickup) rammed into a bus at the Kalaudi bus stand on the Sangrur-Patiala road.

The police have registered a case. The Bolero was going to Moga from Patiala, but when it reached the Kalaudi bus stand, it rammed into the bus.

To ascertain whether the accident occurred as the bus driver applied brakes suddenly or the bus was already standing when the Bolero hit it from back, the police have started investigation.

“Four persons were brought dead while 17 were injured. Of the injured, we have referred three to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, while remaining are under treatment at the Sangrur Civil Hospital,” said Dr Kirpal Singh, SMO.

Jarnail Singh, an eyewitness, said they had to work hard to extricate the injured and dead from the Bolero, which was badly damaged in the accident.

“Two persons died on spot, while two died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Investigation officer ASI Suresh Kumar said after the postmortem examination, they would hand over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased. “The deceased have been identified as three-month-old Sonpari, Charanjit Kaur, Shami Kaur and Jarnail Singh. We have registered a case against Major Singh, who was driving the PRTC bus,” he said.

