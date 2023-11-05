Four drug peddlers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 4

The police have arrested four drug peddlers in two incidents here. Vikram Bishnoi, Karan Kumar and Dinesh, residents of Gumjal village, were held for possessing 700 gm opium.

In another incident, 4 gm heroin was seized from Sucha Singh of Dharam Nagari, along with Rs 13,700 believed to be drug money.

