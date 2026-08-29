Four foreign-made pistols, 30 live rounds seized near Attari

Acting on a tip-off about a suspected arms smuggler having links with Pakistani smugglers, a joint team of the Amritsar rural police, the BSF Intelligence Wing and 181 BSF battalion intercepted a man near the Attari railway station and recovered four foreign-made pistols and 30 live rounds from his possession on Friday.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Rajbir Singh, was allegedly involved in procuring consignments of illegal weapons from Pakistan and supplying them further in Punjab. The intelligence input suggested that he had received a large consignment of weapons and was travelling towards the railway station side on his motorcycle.

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Following the information, the police and the BSF intelligence personnel laid a cordon near the railway line and intercepted Rajbir Singh while he was approaching through an unpaved road on his black motorcycle (registration number PB02-CJ-7863).

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During a search, the joint team recovered four pistols along with magazines. The seized weapons included a Ruger pistol marked Stoeger Cougar 800 FT, another Ruger pistol of the same marking, a Beretta CAL 7.62 mm pistol and a Zastava Serbia M57 7.62 mm pistol. Four magazines and 30 live rounds were also recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the Gharinda police station and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source

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of the weapons, their intended recipients, and the extent of his links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Investigators are questioning the accused to determine whether the recovered weapons were part of a larger consignment.

Also, they are trying to find out if he has been involved in earlier cross-border arms smuggling cases too.

Meanwhile, the Gharinda police also recovered over 1.1 kg of heroin allegedly smuggled from Pakistan and arrested four persons in this connection in two separate operations. They were identified as Kulbir Singh, alias Keera, Ravinder Singh of Atalgarh village and Sahil Singh of the old Mandi area in Attari. The police said the accused were near Hardo Rattan border village and trying to throw some packet, which they seized and during checking, 570 gm of heroin was recovered.

Similarly, in another operation, Kuldeep Singh of Attari was arrested with 580 gm of heroin.