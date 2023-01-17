Four govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 16

Four government departments owe over Rs 2,400 crore to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which is 92.7 per cent of the total defaulting amount of Rs 2,605 crore pending against many departments.

As per data collected from the PSPCL, in 2015, 35 departments defaulted on Rs 374.10 crore bill payments. The figure had gone up with 54 government departments owing Rs 2,605 crore till November 2022.

The dues were Rs 2,245 crore in March 2021.

Main defaulters The two main defaulters, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department (Rs 1,124 crore) and the Local Bodies Department (Rs 881 crore), owe more than Rs 2,000 crore The arrears against the Local Bodies Department have increased by Rs 450 crore in the past one year The Rural Development and Panchayats Department are to pay Rs 286 crore and the Health Department owes an amount of Rs 125 crore

The zone-wise break-up of departments in Punjab is as follows: West Zone (Rs 734 crore), South Zone (Rs 727 crore), Border Zone (Rs 712 crore), North Zone (Rs 304 crore) and Central Zone

(Rs 126 crore).

“The two main defaulters, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department (Rs 1124 crore) and the Local Bodies Department (Rs 881 crore), owe more than Rs 2,000 crore. The arrears against the latter have increased by Rs 450 crore in the past one year,” said an officer.

The next two departments are the Rural Development and Panchayats Department (Rs 286 crore) and the Health Department with arrears (Rs 125 crore).

“The four departments owe more than Rs 2,415 crore, which means 92.7 per cent of the total defaulting amount of Rs 2,605 crore,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation spokesperson VK Gupta.

The other departments with pending arrears are the Sewerage Board Rs 75 crore, Irrigation Department Rs 25 crore, Home Affairs and Jails Rs 21 crore and School Education Rs 11 crore. “Even the Power Department owes Rs 2.38 crore,” said officials.

The government should direct the departments to release the payments to the PSPCL on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the departments claim that they do not have sufficient funds to clear bills. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said he had taken up the issue.

“Since most of the services are crucial and fall under essential services, the PSPCL will not disconnect power supply,” he said.