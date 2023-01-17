 Four govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL : The Tribune India

Four govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL

Four govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL


Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 16

Four government departments owe over Rs 2,400 crore to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which is 92.7 per cent of the total defaulting amount of Rs 2,605 crore pending against many departments.

As per data collected from the PSPCL, in 2015, 35 departments defaulted on Rs 374.10 crore bill payments. The figure had gone up with 54 government departments owing Rs 2,605 crore till November 2022.

The dues were Rs 2,245 crore in March 2021.

Main defaulters

The two main defaulters, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department (Rs 1,124 crore) and the Local Bodies Department (Rs 881 crore), owe more than Rs 2,000 crore

The arrears against the Local Bodies Department have increased by Rs 450 crore in the past one year

The Rural Development and Panchayats Department are to pay Rs 286 crore and the Health Department owes an amount of Rs 125 crore

The zone-wise break-up of departments in Punjab is as follows: West Zone (Rs 734 crore), South Zone (Rs 727 crore), Border Zone (Rs 712 crore), North Zone (Rs 304 crore) and Central Zone

(Rs 126 crore).

“The two main defaulters, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department (Rs 1124 crore) and the Local Bodies Department (Rs 881 crore), owe more than Rs 2,000 crore. The arrears against the latter have increased by Rs 450 crore in the past one year,” said an officer.

The next two departments are the Rural Development and Panchayats Department (Rs 286 crore) and the Health Department with arrears (Rs 125 crore).

“The four departments owe more than Rs 2,415 crore, which means 92.7 per cent of the total defaulting amount of Rs 2,605 crore,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation spokesperson VK Gupta.

The other departments with pending arrears are the Sewerage Board Rs 75 crore, Irrigation Department Rs 25 crore, Home Affairs and Jails Rs 21 crore and School Education Rs 11 crore. “Even the Power Department owes Rs 2.38 crore,” said officials.

The government should direct the departments to release the payments to the PSPCL on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the departments claim that they do not have sufficient funds to clear bills. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said he had taken up the issue.

“Since most of the services are crucial and fall under essential services, the PSPCL will not disconnect power supply,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Half of population together share just 3% of wealth


Cities

View All

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet