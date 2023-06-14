Four granted bail in orchard scam case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

A Mohali court today granted bail to four accused — Sukhdev Singh, Satish Kumar, Sunita Gupta and Gaurav Kansal — in the alleged guava orchard compensation case at Bakarpur village.

The bail application of four more accused will come up for hearing on June 16. The VB has till now arrested a total of 16 accused. On May 2, the VB had claimed to have unearthed a scam worth crores of rupees for receiving compensation on forged documents during land acquisition by GMADA in connivance with officials.