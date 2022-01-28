Four held for Rs 50L fraud

Muktsar: The CIA staff on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons for allegedly committing Rs 50-lakh cheque frauds in various parts of the state. The police said those arrested were identified as Arun Kumar and Mohit Arora of Amritsar, Chetan Arora and Deepak Thakur of Jammu. TNS
75 cartons of liquor seized
Muktsar: The Malout police on Thursday claimed to have seized 75 cartons of liquor smuggled from Haryana. The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at Abul Khurana village and the smuggled liquor was seized from a car. A case has been lodged and probe is on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar