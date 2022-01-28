Four held for Rs 50L fraud

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The CIA staff on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons for allegedly committing Rs 50-lakh cheque frauds in various parts of the state. The police said those arrested were identified as Arun Kumar and Mohit Arora of Amritsar, Chetan Arora and Deepak Thakur of Jammu. TNS

75 cartons of liquor seized

Muktsar: The Malout police on Thursday claimed to have seized 75 cartons of liquor smuggled from Haryana. The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at Abul Khurana village and the smuggled liquor was seized from a car. A case has been lodged and probe is on.