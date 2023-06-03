Four IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh, June 2
The government today transferred four IAS and 34 PCS officers.
Officers posted in the rank of ADCs and SDMs have been transferred. Interestingly, the transfer orders have come at a time when the CM Bhagwant Mann is not in the state. Mann is campaigning to get support for AAP against the ordinance by the Centre to keep control over officers.
