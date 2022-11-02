Four IAS, 7 PCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The government today transferred four IAS and seven PCS officers.

Among those transferred are Director (Local Government) Puneet Goyal, Additional Secretary Abhijeet Kaplish and Joint Director Rakesh Kumar.

The transfers come close on the heels of the arrest of former Executive Officer Girish Verma by the Vigilance Department and the related investigation into alleged irregularities in the Local Government Department.

While Goyal has been posted as the Controller, Printing and Stationery, PCS officer Rakesh Kumar has been posted as Joint Secretary, Planning. Kaplish, an IAS officer, has been appointed as Commissioner, Muncipal Corporation, Jalandhar.