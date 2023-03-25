Four, including 3 teachers, die in van-bus collision

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 24

In a tragic incident, four persons, including three teachers, died and 10 others were injured following an accident which took place this morning around 7.15 am near Khai Pheme ki village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road when a vancoming from Jalalabad side collided with a Punjab Roadways bus.

The impact was so fatal that four persons, driver of the van, Ashok of Daroga Chakk village in Fazilka, and three teachers, Prince Kamboj (29) of Peer Mohammad in Fazilka, Kanchan (38) of Kotli in Jalalabad and Maninder Kaur of Asal ke Hithar in Jalalabad, died.

While Ashok, Prince and Kachan died on the spot, Maninder succumbed to the injuries. A total number of 14 persons were travelling in the vehicle.

Ten injured were admitted to a hospital.

The injured have been identified as Sunil Kumar, Gurpreet Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sarabjeet Singh, Harwinder Kaur, Balwinder Singh, Pintu Singh and Ritu Bala.

Those travelling in the vehicle were government teachers working in different schools of Valtoha block in Tarn Taran district.

As soon as the matter was reported, MLA Ranbir Bhullar, besides Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, reached the spot and supervised the ongoing relief operations.

Expressing grief over the incident, MLA Bhullar said he had instructed officials to provide all possible help to the injured persons.

Dhiman said the administration had informed family members of the deceased, and the injured were taken care of, adding that the administration was trying to ascertain the cause behind the mishap.