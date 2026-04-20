icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Four injured in clash over land dispute in Abohar

Four injured in clash over land dispute in Abohar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police team rushed to the university around 11.20 pm after receiving information.
Advertisement

Four persons were injured in a clash over a land dispute at Kular village, around 27 km from Abohar, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Shots were fired between rival factions involved in a long-standing property dispute between a woman and her daughter. The injured were taken to a government hospital and three were later referred to a higher medical facility.

Advertisement

The police said the dispute between Kanta Jyani and her daughter Rashi led to the incident. The matter is already pending in court.

Advertisement

According to initial information, Rashi had arrived in the fields with some individuals to oversee wheat harvesting. Kanta Jyani also reached the spot with her associates. The situation escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Vikramjit Singh of Kular, Lovejit Singh of Wahabwala, Tara Chand and Udham Singh were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Doctors said Lovejit sustained injuries from a sharp-edged weapon on his arm, while the other three suffered gunshot wounds.

Superintendent of Police (Detective/Investigation) Gurmeet Singh Sandhu and DSP (Rural) Amandeep Singh, along with other police officials, visited the hospital to meet the injured.

Police officials said appropriate action would be taken in the case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts