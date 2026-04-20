Four injured in clash over land dispute in Abohar

Four persons were injured in a clash over a land dispute at Kular village, around 27 km from Abohar, on Sunday.

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Shots were fired between rival factions involved in a long-standing property dispute between a woman and her daughter. The injured were taken to a government hospital and three were later referred to a higher medical facility.

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The police said the dispute between Kanta Jyani and her daughter Rashi led to the incident. The matter is already pending in court.

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According to initial information, Rashi had arrived in the fields with some individuals to oversee wheat harvesting. Kanta Jyani also reached the spot with her associates. The situation escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Vikramjit Singh of Kular, Lovejit Singh of Wahabwala, Tara Chand and Udham Singh were injured in the incident.

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Doctors said Lovejit sustained injuries from a sharp-edged weapon on his arm, while the other three suffered gunshot wounds.

Superintendent of Police (Detective/Investigation) Gurmeet Singh Sandhu and DSP (Rural) Amandeep Singh, along with other police officials, visited the hospital to meet the injured.

Police officials said appropriate action would be taken in the case.