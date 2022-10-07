Four Patiala jail staffers suspended over peddler’s escape

Chandigarh, October 6
On the directions of Jails Minister Harjot Bains, the Prisons Department today suspended Patiala deputy jail superintendent (Security), a warrant officer and two warders.
As per the orders issued, DSP (Security) Varun Sharma, jail assistant superintendent-cum-warrant officer Harbans Singh, and warders Satpal Singh and Mandeep Singh have been suspended.
Besides this, a show-cause notice has been issued to jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana and assistant jail superintendent Jagjit Singh.
Drug smuggler-cum-gangster Amrik Singh of Dedna village was serving his sentence in the Patiala Central Jail, from where he was admitted to the Government Rajinder Hospital on the pretext of treatment. He escaped from the hospital due to the negligence of the jail staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...