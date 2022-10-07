Four Patiala jail staffers suspended over peddler’s escape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

On the directions of Jails Minister Harjot Bains, the Prisons Department today suspended Patiala deputy jail superintendent (Security), a warrant officer and two warders.

As per the orders issued, DSP (Security) Varun Sharma, jail assistant superintendent-cum-warrant officer Harbans Singh, and warders Satpal Singh and Mandeep Singh have been suspended.

Besides this, a show-cause notice has been issued to jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana and assistant jail superintendent Jagjit Singh.

Drug smuggler-cum-gangster Amrik Singh of Dedna village was serving his sentence in the Patiala Central Jail, from where he was admitted to the Government Rajinder Hospital on the pretext of treatment. He escaped from the hospital due to the negligence of the jail staff.

