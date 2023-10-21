Four key operatives of Bambiha gang nabbed

Chandigarh, October 20
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Mohali police have arrested four key operatives of the Bambiha gang.
The accused have been identified as Lakhvir Kumar, alias Lucky, and Jatinder Singh, alias Soni of Dera Bassi, and Ravi kumar, alias Fauji, and Gurvinder Singh, alias Matto of Patiala.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said they had averted targeted killings with the arrest of the accused who were being handled by gangster Gaurav Kumar, alias Lucky Patyal.
The police have seized four pistols, including two automatic and semi-automatic weapons and two-country made pistols, along with 25 cartridges from their possession, he said, adding that they had also impounded two motorcycles.
The DGP said the accused, who were nabbed near DPS School in Dhakoli, revealed that Patyal had directed them to attack specific targets in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections
Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...