Four kg drugs seized near IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Following the seizure of 2 kg heroin by the BSF from a farmhouse in Fazilka Sector yesterday, another 4 kg heroin was seized by the security agencies near the same village today.

“In continuation with the earlier operation, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police around Jodhawala village,” a BSF officer said. The search party found two more black coloured bags, with similar rings and illuminating strips attached to it, which contained eight packets weighing 4.177 kg, he added. This puts the total seizure at 12 packets weighing 6.267 kg.

