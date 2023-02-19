Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 19

Four persons, including a 3-month-old girl, died and 17 others suffered serious injuries after the Bolero pickup vehicle they were travelling in hit a bus from the back side at Kalaudi bus stand on the Sangrur-Patiala road. Police have registered a case and started further investigations.

The Bolero was on its way from Patiala to Moga; when it reached at Kalaudi bus stand, it hit the bus due to some unconfirmed reasons. Police are ascertaining whether bus driver suddenly applied brakes or it was already standing when Bolero hit it from the back side.

“Four people were brought dead while 17 others were injured. Out of injured, we have referred three to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, while remaining are under treatment at Sangrur Civil Hospital,” said Dr Kirpal Singh, Senior Medical Officer.

Jarnail Singh, an eyewitness, said they had to work hard to extricate injured and dead from the Bolero, which was badly damaged during accident.

“Two had died on spot while two others died during on their way to hospital,” he said.

Investigation officer ASI Suresh Kumar informed that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination.

“The deceased have been identified as three-month-old Sonpari, Charanjit Kaur, Shami Kaur and Jarnail Singh. We have registered a case against Major Singh, who was driving the PRTC bus. Further investigations are on,” said the ASI.

