Four killed, 4 injured in car accident

Sangrur, March 15
Four persons were killed and four suffered serious injuries in a collision between two cars near Beer Kalan village on the Sunam-Mansa road. The injured persons are under treatment at hospitals in Bathinda and Patiala while the police have started investigations.
According to the police, four persons — Manpreet Singh, Ranjit Kaur, Amandeep Singh and Harwinder Singh — from Maadi village of Mansa were going to Patiala. And in another car, Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh, Sarbjit Kaur and Sachdeep Singh were going to Sirsa from Patiala.
“The cars collided near Beer Kalan village. Four persons were killed and the remaining four suffered injuries and are under treatment,” said ASI Rajinder Singh.
