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Home / Punjab / 5 killed as two ‘Tirath Yatra’ buses collide in Tarn Taran

5 killed as two ‘Tirath Yatra’ buses collide in Tarn Taran

4 pilgrims, woman pillion rider among dead; 15 hurt

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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People rescue passengers after two buses operating under the ‘Tirth Yatra’ scheme collided in Tarn Taran on Saturday. Tribune photo
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Five persons, including four pilgrims, were killed and 15 others injured when two buses operating under the Punjab Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme collided head-on near Naushera Pannuan village on National Highway-54 here today.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Nirmal Ossephchan said four people died on the spot, while one of the six passengers referred to Amritsar succumbed to injuries later.

SSP Surendra Lamba said the deceased included a motorcycle pillion rider, Davinder Kaur of Pheloke.

According to officials, one of the buses was returning to Bargadi (Faridkot) from Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, while the other was travelling in the opposite direction. The accident occurred when the driver of one of the speeding buses lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist near Naushera Pannuan.

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Bargadi resident Gurjit Singh, engaged as a guide under the pilgrimage scheme, said a motorcycle in front of the Faridkot-bound bus took a sudden wrong turn, leading to the crash. Davinder Kaur died on the spot, while Gurjit suffered a fracture in his left leg.

Civil Hospital authorities dispatched ambulances to the scene soon after receiving information. Two victims died on the spot, and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, from where three were referred in serious condition to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan and SSP Lamba visited the accident site and met the injured at the hospital. In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that four persons have lost their lives in this tragic accident… I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

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The buses, carrying 37 passengers, were part of the Punjab Government’s pilgrimage initiative, which offers free AC bus travel, accommodation, and meals to eligible residents aged 50 and above.

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