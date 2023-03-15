 Four killed as cars collide on Sunam-Mansa road in Sangrur : The Tribune India

Four killed as cars collide on Sunam-Mansa road in Sangrur

4 injured admitted to Bathinda and Patiala hospitals

Four killed as cars collide on Sunam-Mansa road in Sangrur

Deceased have been identified as Harwinder Singh, Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur.



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 15

Four persons were killed and four suffered serious injuries after two cars collided near Beer Kalan village on Sunam-Mansa road.

Injured are under treatment at Bathinda and Patiala hospitals while police have started investigations.

Four persons — Manpreet Singh, Ranjit Kaur, Amandeep Singh and Harwinder Singh — from Maadi village of Mansa were going to Patiala in their Swift car. The other car, an Etios, was coming from opposite directions. Occupants of the second car Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh, Sarbjeet Kaur and Sachdeep Singh were going to Sirsa from Patiala.

“The two cars collided near Beer Kalan village, killing four persons and leaving four injured,” ASI Rajinder Singh said.

He said deceased have been identified as Harwinder Singh, Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur.

“We are waiting for the permission of doctor to record the statements of injured. We would take further action after recording the statements of injured and investigations are on,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

2
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

3
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

4
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

5
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

6
Chandigarh

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

7
Chandigarh

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

8
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

9
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

10
Punjab

Why no full-time DGP, Centre asks Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

‘People will start ditching the ruling party and governor wi...

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

In a TV interview purportedly from inside jail, Sidhu Moosew...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...

Delhi court gives bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

The court posts the matter for March 29


Cities

View All

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Delhi Government’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Stray dog attacks: Ensure canines are sterilised, vaccinated to keep their population under control, animal right activists

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala