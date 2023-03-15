Four killed as cars collide on Sunam-Mansa road in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, March 15
Four persons were killed and four suffered serious injuries after two cars collided near Beer Kalan village on Sunam-Mansa road.
Injured are under treatment at Bathinda and Patiala hospitals while police have started investigations.
Four persons — Manpreet Singh, Ranjit Kaur, Amandeep Singh and Harwinder Singh — from Maadi village of Mansa were going to Patiala in their Swift car. The other car, an Etios, was coming from opposite directions. Occupants of the second car Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh, Sarbjeet Kaur and Sachdeep Singh were going to Sirsa from Patiala.
“The two cars collided near Beer Kalan village, killing four persons and leaving four injured,” ASI Rajinder Singh said.
He said deceased have been identified as Harwinder Singh, Surjeet Kaur, Surinder Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur.
“We are waiting for the permission of doctor to record the statements of injured. We would take further action after recording the statements of injured and investigations are on,” he said.
