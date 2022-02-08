Four killed in accidents

Abohar: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents on Sunday. Krishan Kumar (28) of Pucca Seed Farm and his friend Manish Kumar (26) of Bahawalbasi village were ferrying wood logs in a tractor-trailer to Hisar. A truck collided with their trailer. In another incident, two youngsters died after their motorcycles collided. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Lal and Dinesh Nath. OC
Home for destitute women
Abohar: The Arya Mahila Propkarini Sabha has established “Samarth old-age ashram” for elderly women. Shri Balaji Manav Seva Samiti has agreed to run the ashram at old Greenland Public School complex in Nai Abadi area. OC
Fraud: Ex-sarpanch, GDO held
Abohar: Former sarpanch Satyapal Rahad of Ratanpura and GDO Shiv Bhagwan Kukana were held for committing a property fraud. IO Vijay Meena said on March 28, 2021, complainant Mohinder Singh told that lease of his house in Ratanpura was transferred fraudulently.
