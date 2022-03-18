Four killed in mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Four persons were killed in various incidents in the past 24 hours. Jaspal Singh (37) of Panjawa village was run over by the Sriganganagar-Abohar train near the Bakayanwala station on Wednesday. Dilbagh Singh (35) was found dead on the rail tracks near the Jodhewala level crossing. In another incident, Kalu Ram (50) of Chak 71-RB village was run over while crossing railway tracks. Gurpreet Kamboj (27) of Fazilka died on the spot when a stray bull reportedly hit his bike near Maujgarh village today.