Abohar: Four killed in mishaps

Abohar, August 9
Four persons were killed during the past 24 hours in three road mishaps.
Sultan Ram, son of Harchand of Bazidpur Bhoma village and Sultan Chand, son of Chanan Ram of Chak 5-KK village, died and Pramod Singh, son of Karnail Singh, was injured last night as they lost control of their bike and hit a tree on their way to Rawatsar. They were taken to the Community Health Centre at Rawatsar.
A cyclist died after colliding with a tractor-trailer near Talwara Jheel village last evening. The deceased was identified as Rukmal Ram who was going to Tibbi. A case has been registered against driver Balbir Bazigar.
One person died when a car overturned while trying to save a stray bull near Chak 32-PS village last night. The deceased was identified as Nathu, alias Naresh. His companions, Laxman, Het Ram and Om Parkash were injured. They were admitted to the government hospital. Laxman has been referred to the district civil hospital at Sriganganagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...