Abohar: Four killed in mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 9

Four persons were killed during the past 24 hours in three road mishaps.

Sultan Ram, son of Harchand of Bazidpur Bhoma village and Sultan Chand, son of Chanan Ram of Chak 5-KK village, died and Pramod Singh, son of Karnail Singh, was injured last night as they lost control of their bike and hit a tree on their way to Rawatsar. They were taken to the Community Health Centre at Rawatsar.

A cyclist died after colliding with a tractor-trailer near Talwara Jheel village last evening. The deceased was identified as Rukmal Ram who was going to Tibbi. A case has been registered against driver Balbir Bazigar.

One person died when a car overturned while trying to save a stray bull near Chak 32-PS village last night. The deceased was identified as Nathu, alias Naresh. His companions, Laxman, Het Ram and Om Parkash were injured. They were admitted to the government hospital. Laxman has been referred to the district civil hospital at Sriganganagar.

