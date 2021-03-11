Four killed, six injured in road accident near Malerkotla

Sangrur, April 22
Four persons were killed and six others suffered injuries after a canter hit their trailer from rear on Thursday night near Malerkotla.
The deceased have been identified as Raj Narayan Ram, Akil Ram and Ram Bahadur Sada all from Darbanga of Bihar and Pushpinder Singh from Kheri Chandwa village of Sangrur.
Winnerpreet Singh, SHO, Malerkotla 2 police station, said, “ The tractor driver had attached two trailers with a straw reapar machine. The canter hit the last trailer in which 10 persons were sleeping. Four persons succumbed while six suffered injuries.”
The SHO said the canter driver has been identified and booked under relevant sections of the IPC. —
