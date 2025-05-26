Four killed, two injured as car rams into a tree

Four persons, including the car driver, died on the spot and two were left injured when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree near Kheruwala village on the Abohar-Sadulshahar-Hanumangarh state highway. The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Police said that car driver Wazir Singh (20) along with Balwinder Singh (18), Sukhwinder Singh (21) of Takht Hazara and Kulwinder Singh (23) of Gadarkhera village died on the spot. Surinder Kumar (20) and Gagandeep Singh (20) of Sohnewala were admitted to Civil Hospital at Sriganganagar — where one of them is in a critical condition.

They were returning from Hanumangarh after attending a party as one of them had got engaged.

Advertisement

The police said that the bodies of the four deceased were handed over to their families after postmortem. The vehicle was completely damaged.

Three of the deceased had private jobs and two are students.

Advertisement

According to the details shared by Jiwan Singh, father of deceased Sukhwinder Singh, a case was registered against car driver Wazir Singh on charges of negligent driving.

Just prior to the accident, a video of Wazir driving the car has also surfaced.

In a separate incident, Rajinder Kumar, who had taken a lift, died on the spot while Bhinder Singh sustained injuries when the bike they were riding collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on Abohar-Hindumalkot road last night.