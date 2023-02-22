Four-laning to reduce travel time between Jalandhar, Chandigarh

New Delhi, February 21
A four-lane section from Phagwara to Ropar on National Highway No. 344A, being developed by the NHAI, will reduce the travel time from Jalandhar to Chandigarh to almost half. It will provide direct access to Khatkar Kalan, which is the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.
Gadkari tweeted that the project was being executed in the hybrid annuity mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 crore, spanning a length of 80.82 km. The section connects major cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali.
The highway is fully saturated with flowering plants throughout the stretch. It is also considered to be one of the safest highways in Punjab that will stimulate socio-economic development in the region.
