Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 22

Four out of nine samples of milk products from a dairy in Bhundar village in Bathinda district have failed to meet the requisite standards in a quality test conducted by the Health Department.

Bathinda Civil Surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh said department food teams from Mohali and Sangrur had collected nine samples of curd, milk, paneer, cream and other items from the dairy on November 12 and these were sent to a lab for testing. Of the nine samples, four samples have found to be substandard and a fly was found in one sample.

As per information, milk should contain a certain amount of fat; if the sample doesn’t have the required amount of fat, it is declared as substandard.

