Four months on, Fazilka rehab centre shut for want of repairs

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, October 10

The local de-addiction centre has been lying defunct for the past about four months allegedly for the want of repairs, leaving patients at the receiving end.

The inpatient department (IPD) was discontinued after a small portion of the wall of the centre, situated on the premises of the Civil Surgeon’s office, fell a few months ago and the centre was closed in June this year. However, the outer walls of the centre are intact.

WORK TO START SOON The matter has been brought to the DC’s notice and the repair work shall start soon. For the time being, the patients are being admitted to the Abohar subdivisional hospital. Dr Satish Goyal, Civil Surgeon

“The addicts who need to be admitted for treatment have been left in the lurch,” said Roshan Lal, who has been put on medicines after turning away from synthetic drugs.

Sources said no patient had been admitted to the centre since June despite the fact that two psychiatrists had been posted at the local Civil Hospital. After suspending the functioning of the centre, psychiatrist Dr Sidhartah Kalucha has been shifted to Jalalabad on deputation for five days in a week.

When contacted, Dr Pikakshi, a psychiatrist posted at the local district hospital, claimed as many as 50-60 patients were being examined daily and soon, they shall start admitting them here until the centre was renovated.

Meanwhile, official sources said the staff had also been directed to report on duty at the district hospital, situated 2 km away from the de-addiction centre.

At present, old and unused Health Department vehicles have been dumped at the centre, which otherwise wears a deserted look.

