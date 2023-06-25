Four nabbed for farmer’s murder

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 24

The police have cracked the murder of an 83-year-old man Kartar Singh. He was murdered on the intervening night of June 21 and 22. Four persons have been arrested.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the accused had been identified as Ranjit Singh Bawa, Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, Akashdeep and Harmanjit Singh, alias Kali, all residents of Ferozepur district.

Kartar, sleeping near the motor-room of his agriculture fields, was attacked by some persons who had allegedly come with an intention of theft and took away his tractor-trailer. SSP Sidhu said that the police nabbed the accused within 36 hours and recovered the tractor-trailer.