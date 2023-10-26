Four of arms supply gang held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

Four members of an arms supply gang, Hoshiarpur residents Sorav Kumar and Ranjit Singh, Aligarh resident Shivraj Soni and Ahmedabad native Kushar Ashis Ram Saroop, resident of Landran Road, Mohali, have been arrested and arms seized from them.

The police said Soni used to get illegal weapons from Aligarh and supply it to Punjab gangsters in Punjab.

