Four of family die as car falls into canal

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 5

The bodies of four members of a Punjabi family were recovered from the Narwana branch of the Bhakra Canal under the jurisdiction of the Naggal police station in Ambala on Monday evening.

The car they were travelling in fell into the canal on Sunday morning. It was recovered with the bodies on Monday. After getting information, the Ambala police and the Lalru police reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kulbir Singh (40), his wife Kamaljit (38), and their children Jashanpreet (16) and Khushpreet (11) of Tiwana village in Lalru.

The SHO of the Naggal police station, Anant Ram, said the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala.

ASI Jagtar Singh of the Lalru police station said, “We got a complaint from Kulbir’s father Sucha Singh today that the family had left the house around 10 am on Sunday but didn’t return. Later, we got information that the car had been spotted in a canal near Ismailpur village. We reached the spot and the car was recovered along with the bodies.”

The post-mortem examination will be conducted on tomorrow.