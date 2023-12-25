Four of family hurt in clash

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Four people, including two women, of a family were injured in a fight on Sunday in village Kera Khera. The family had gathered in a panchayat meeting to resolve a land dispute among themselves. The village sarpanch has lodged a complaint with the police against the suspects for manhandling him. OC

Body recovered from canal

Abohar: The body of a woman was recovered from a canal near village Gumjal on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Kesari Devi, resident of Thakur Abadi here. Neeraj, son-in-law of the deceased, said she left his house around 7 pm on Saturday. While the deceased’s son works in Kolkata, her husband, a mason, was not present. oc

6 held for running flesh trade

Fazilka: As many as six persons, including the husband and wife, have been nabbed for allegedly running flesh trade by the police. DSP Shubeg Singh said acting on specific information, a police team including woman Inspector Veera Rani arrested Amit Gumber and his wife Rajni, residents of Gandhi Nagar here. The police also nabbed four more persons, including two women, present on the occasion.

