Four peddlers held in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 23

A bid to smuggle 160-kg poppy husk from Rajasthan to Jalalabad sub-division in Fazilka was foiled when the police today intercepted two cars on the NH-62 that connects Abohar to Pindwara in Rajasthan.

The police said the drug was recovered from five plastic packets seized from the cars. Three persons, identified as Prem Singh of Mohan Ke Uttar, Paramjit Singh of Megharai Uttar and Bittu Singh of Chhangarai Uttar in Jalalabad, have been arrested.

The police claimed that the accused brought poppy husk from Bikampur Bikaner for delivery in Rattewala village of Jalalabad. The police have also named Kesar of Bikampur and Makhan Singh of Rattewala in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

In another case, a biker Naresh Odh of Chak 6-BLM village was arrested for carrying 400 intoxicating tablets. —