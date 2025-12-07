DT
Four persons arrested for trying to smuggle heroin to Rajasthan

Four persons arrested for trying to smuggle heroin to Rajasthan

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 08:01 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Two persons held smuggling drugs and arms to Rajasthan.
Four persons were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin from Punjab to Rajasthan. A day ago, 3 kg heroin, Chinese pistols, magazines and live cartridges were seized while being carried from Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran district to Hanumangarh.

A police team seized 106 gm heroin from the possession of two persons who belong to Patti Vadeki village of Chohla Sahib tehsil in Tarn Taran district. Those arrested were identified as Gurbhej Singh and his nephew Gurpreet Singh. Gurbhej Singh was once a prominent kabaddi player, but has now been found involved in drug smuggling.

The accused claimed that they had bought heroin from Gurdev Singh living near their village. They had come to supply this heroin to Sonu at Sriganganagar. Cops raided Sonu’s house, but he was not found.

In another incident, two persons, identified as Richhpal Kumhar and Johnny, travelling in a car, were arrested at the Patli check post located on Abohar-Sadulshehar Road. The police seized 7 gm of heroin from their possession. Upon initial inquiry, it was revealed that both of them were returning after purchasing heroin from Abohar.

The police said during the past one week, more than six persons, including a girl resident of Sadulshehar. had been caught with drugs. This town has been visited by addicts in plenty from Abohar to arrange poppy husk, heroin and opium.

