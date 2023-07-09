Four policemen suspended for torturing woman in theft case

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 8

The Gurdaspur police have suspended four cops allegedly involved in torturing a 23-year-old woman following accusations of theft against her. All four have also been transferred out of Gurdaspur police district.

On July 1, a woman judge had claimed that some gold ornaments and cash had gone missing from her house. During the investigation, cops pinned the blame on a Christian girl, Mamta, the housekeeper of the judge.

There was uproar in the city as it became clear that the SHO had taken the ‘suspect’ to his official residence where he and two ASIs reportedly subjected her to third-degree torture. Yesterday, SSP Harish Dayama had shifted SHO (City) police station Gurmeet Singh and two ASIs Mangal Singh and Ashwani Kumar, to the Police Lines. A preliminary inquiry was held against Sarwan Singh, gunman of the judge, following which it was found that he too had beaten up the victim.

“Initially, she had admitted that she had committed the burglary. Based on her statement, my investigation team focused on her and did not suspect anybody else. Now that she has changed her statement, we will probe other angles too,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the SSP has written to his seniors seeking a woman officer of the DSP rank or above to head the departmental inquiry against the erring officials.

Man booked for threatening SHO

The police have registered an FIR against Rohit Kumar, alias Romi, a criminal, for threatening Gurmeet Singh, former SHO of the city police station, for allegedly torturing Mamta. Romi allegedly told Gurmeet that he would have to face the consequences for torturing the woman.