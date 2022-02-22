Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Bathinda, February 21
Four cases have been registered in connection with election-related violations in Bathinda city yesterday.
The Civil Line police station booked five persons after Congress workers allegedly kidnapped a youth. In another case, 25 unidentified persons were booked after they clashed. In Canal Colony, a group of 20 bouncers were booked for trying to influence voters. One more FIR was registered for luring voters. —
Tribune Shorts
