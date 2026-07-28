Four ‘saroops’ destroyed in fire at gurdwara in Australia

A major fire destroyed Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar in Adelaide on Sunday evening, burning four saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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The roof of the main hall collapsed onto the Palki Sahib, but the blaze still consumed the sacred scriptures and weapons. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the case.

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According to the gurdwara management, the fire began around 9.50 pm in the kitchen of the langar hall. Within minutes, flames spread to the main prayer hall. The Sunday night diwan had concluded about an hour earlier.

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Witnesses reported several explosions inside the langar hall as the fire intensified. Large portions of the gurdwara collapsed quickly under the severity of the blaze.

Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has expressed profound sorrow over the destruction. He urged the Sikh sangat worldwide to remain vigilant and ensure safety measures were in place at gurdwaras.

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Gargaj directed Daljit Singh, president of the Central Sikh Association of New Zealand, Mandeep Singh of the Australian Sikh Council, Ravi Inder Singh and Pritam Singh of the Gurdwara Council of Victoria to visit the site and assess the situation. He instructed them to submit a comprehensive report to the Akal Takht and the status of the sacred birs. The gurdwara’s management committee was also asked to send an independent report to the Akal Takht secretariat.

He encouraged the Sikhs in Adelaide to remain steadfast, patient and in high spirits despite the tragedy.