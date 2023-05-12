Four students rescued from Manipur

Chandigarh, May 11
Four students, studying in Manipur, have been rescued from the violence-hit state and brought back safely. These students and their families had reportedly approached the state government, seeking help.
The four students are S Jason David and Anu — both students of National Sports University, Imphal, and Mohit Arora and Anurag Khanna of Indian Institute of Technology, Imphal.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier this week announced a helpline for residents of Punjab stuck in the northeastern state. The government immediately swung into action and, after locating the students, got them to board a flight from Imphal to New Delhi this afternoon. From there, three students boarded a train to Chandigarh and are expected to reach here tonight.
Ludhiana resident Vijay Khanna, father of Anurag Khanna, said they contacted the helpline on Monday and through the efforts of the government, his son was finally with him. He was in Delhi to receive his son this afternoon.
