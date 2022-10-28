Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

PTI

Chandigarh, October 28

Punjab Police have arrested four shooters of Davinder Bambiha gang, including two assailants of Uttrakhand mining trader, from Chhat village in SAS Nagar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. Mining Trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13.

The operation was jointly carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab, District Police Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, Special Cell Delhi and District Police SAS Nagar.

In a major breakthrough #AGTF, Counter-Intel of @PunjabPoliceInd, @UdhamSNagarPol & Special @CellDelhi in a joint operation arrested 4 shooters of Bambiha Gang who were involved in the sensational murder of a 70-year-old man in #Kashipur (UK) from #Zirakpur-#Mohali (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FqnIj2pdir — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 28, 2022

The DGP identified the arrested persons as Sadhu Singh, Jagdish Singh alias Disha, Manpreet Singh alias Mani alias Chuchi, Jaspreet Singh alias Lock, all resident of Mansa district.

The Police teams have also recovered one .30 caliber pistol along with two magazines and seven live cartridges; one 9 mm pistol along with one magazine; and one Turkey-made 9 mm machine-pistol along with three magazines including one magazine of 31 cartridges capacity and 19 live cartridges and one Apache motorcycle from their possession, he said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said during investigations it has come to light that accused Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed mining trader Mehal Singh on the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, while other two arrested persons have provided them weapons, logistics support and conducted recce of deceased's house.

He said that the arrested persons were further hatching conspiracy to commit heinous crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states. Investigations are on, he said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Sections 392, 384, 473, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25(7) and (8) of the Arms Act against the accused.

