Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 3

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has managed to meet the power demand despite four thermal units tripping due to various reasons. The power demand this afternoon was more than 14,600 MW, which was met by the PSPCL.

As per data collected from the PSPCL, three 660 MW units at Talwandi Sabo and one 270 MW GVK unit stopped generating power due to technical reasons, bringing down the generation by 2,250 MW.

While two units of Talwandi Sabo have already been down since June 30 due to boiler related problems, the third unit had a breakdown today. The GVK unit has also been down since July 1 while one unit at Lehra Mohabbat has been shut down since long.

“Our team had planned power generation and supplying capacity in advance and we were prepared to meet the demand even if two of our thermal plants are shut. There will still be no shortage of power in Punjab,” confirmed PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran. “Rather arrangements are in place to buy power at cheaper rates from the grid,” he stated.

The power demand this afternoon was more than 14,600 MW while the PSPCL was drawing the maximum power of about 9,500 MW from the grid. “We can still draw another 1,000 MW from the grid but as of now, there is no need as we are managing power demand through alternative arrangements,” said a top PSPCL official.

On Sunday, the maximum power demand was 14,182 MW as it was a holiday in offices and the PSPCL purchased around 350 lakh units from the power exchange. “On Saturday, 391 lakh units were purchased from exchange at Rs 3.52 per unit which is even less than coal cost,” said a top official.

Power officials said while two out of three TSPL units would start generating tonight and third by tomorrow, the GVK unit would also start generation by tomorrow night.