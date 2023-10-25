Frame norms on how to treat period of prisoners’ release during Covid: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 24

More than three years after World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 as a health emergency, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon the Executive and the policymakers to come out with clear guidelines on how the period of temporary release of a large number of prisoners during the pandemic is to be treated. Justice Arun Monga made it clear that the guidelines were required to specify whether the period would count towards the total sentence and its extent if the answer was in affirmative.

The direction by Justice Monga came on petitions seeking a direction to the state of Punjab and other respondents to count the pandemic special parole period towards actual sentence. The state’ stand in the matter was that the period of the said temporary release could not be counted towards a prisoner’s total sentence.

Justice Monga asserted that the guidelines should incorporate appropriate provisions for crediting the time spent on parole against an individual’s original sentence preventing any potential violation of his fundamental rights under Article 21.

Referring to a hypothetical scenario, Justice Monga asserted that a person sentenced to two-year imprisonment in 2019, but granted involuntary parole for 11 months the following year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would surrender back in jail after the end of the period. If the authorities started counting the imprisonment period from the date of surrender, it would result in the individual serving a sentence longer than the original two-year term.

Such an outcome would violate Article 21, which safeguarded an individual’s choice and fundamental right to life and personal liberty. It was, thus, crucial to examine the legal framework governing parole.