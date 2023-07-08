Franco Mulakkal to appear before public today

Jalandhar, July 7
After Franco Mulakkal resigned as the Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese on the request of the Vatican last month, some priests have planned a farewell for him before he leaves for Kerala.
The event has been planned tomorrow at St Mary’s Cathedral, which is the Jalandhar Bishop’s chair here. A mass will be held. This will be his first public appearance since he got bail from a Kerala court in August 2020 in an alleged nun’s rape case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers