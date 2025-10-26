DT
Home / Punjab / Fraud case against NRI who released fake video of CM

Fraud case against NRI who released fake video of CM

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:30 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra, who recently came into the spotlight for allegedly posting fake videos of CM Bhagwant Mann on social media, has been booked for fraud along with his associate Keval Singh.

The case has been registered at the Beas police station here. Investigation officer ASI Shankar Singh said Keval Singh was absconding. Keval Singh hails from Patiala.

Complainant Satnam Singh (44), a resident of Raiya, told the police that he came in contact with Keval Singh in 2023. Keval introduced himself as the head of an organisation, Kisan Mazdoor Cooperative International, claiming it was dedicated to promoting organic farming and improving farmers’ income.

Satnam alleged that Keval Singh and Jagman Samra lured him by promising lucrative payments for training farmers. The duo initially provided him training over Zoom and later engaged him in conducting similar sessions for other farmers. Satnam said around 100 people joined his team but none of them was paid any money.

