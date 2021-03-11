Fraudster nabbed, 60 ATM cards seized

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The police have nabbed a person and seized 60 ATM cards from his possession. “The Dhuri police have arrested Sumit Kumar and seized 60 ATM cards from him. Further investigation is on,” said Mandeep Sidhu, SSP, Sangrur. TNS

Family alleges police inaction

Muktsar: The family of person who was allegedly found dead on May 15 lodged a protest by blocking Malout-Sito Gunno Road near Malout on Monday. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Chhapianwali village, was found lying dead in a minor. Jaspal Singh, DSP, Malout, assured the protesters that the probe will be transferred to Malout Sadar police station. TNS

Farmer dies by suicide

Muktsar: A 36-year-old farmer, who was under debt of around Rs 6 lakh, allegedly died by suicide at Channu village on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Balkaran Singh, who owned two kanals. The deceased is survived by wife and two daughters. The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has sought financial help and a job for his family.