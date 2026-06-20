Fraudsters create fake Facebook account in name of Punjab MLA, seek money

Punjab’s Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura has said that some mischievous elements have created a false Facebook account in his name and are seeking money from people known to him and his well-wishers.

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However, no friend, relative or acquaintance of the MLA has reported being duped by the fraudulent attempt so far.

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Giaspura has cautioned the public against the fake Facebook profile, which has been created using his photographs and personal information. He urged people not to transfer any money or respond to any financial requests made through the account.

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Giaspura has also requested senior officials of the Khanna police to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for the fraud.