DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Fraudsters create fake Facebook account in name of Punjab MLA, seek money

Fraudsters create fake Facebook account in name of Punjab MLA, seek money

No friend, relative or acquaintance of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura has reported being duped by the fraudulent attempt so far

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 05:16 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Punjab’s Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura has said that some mischievous elements have created a false Facebook account in his name and are seeking money from people known to him and his well-wishers.

Advertisement

However, no friend, relative or acquaintance of the MLA has reported being duped by the fraudulent attempt so far.

Advertisement

Giaspura has cautioned the public against the fake Facebook profile, which has been created using his photographs and personal information. He urged people not to transfer any money or respond to any financial requests made through the account.

Advertisement

Giaspura has also requested senior officials of the Khanna police to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for the fraud.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts