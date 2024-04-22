Release 3 farmers arrested by Haryana Police: Sarwan Singh Pandher

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

Demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police, members of the farm unions continue to block train tracks for the fifth day today at the Shambhu railway station.

As a result, train movement to and fro Punjab has been affected. This has led to financial losses, besides causing inconvenience to passengers.

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the protest, said they would continue to protest until the police free the arrested farmers.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 after their “Dilli Chalo” march was halted by security forces.

