Release 3 farmers arrested by Haryana Police: Sarwan Singh Pandher

Patiala, April 21
Demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police, members of the farm unions continue to block train tracks for the fifth day today at the Shambhu railway station.
As a result, train movement to and fro Punjab has been affected. This has led to financial losses, besides causing inconvenience to passengers.
Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the protest, said they would continue to protest until the police free the arrested farmers.
The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 after their “Dilli Chalo” march was halted by security forces.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...