 Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL : The Tribune India

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

PSPCL losses touch Rs 1,880 cr, has raised Rs 2,300-cr loan this year; addl meters in demand

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL


Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 6

The Punjab Government’s populist free power scheme, leading to “zero bills” for a majority of the domestic consumers, is burning a hole in the pocket of the cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has already raised a loan of Rs 2,300 crore this year.

87% got zero bills in November

  • As many as 87 per cent of the total 74 lakh domestic consumers in Punjab got ‘zero bills’ in Nov
  • Compared to 2.20 lakh new domestic connections released till Sept in 2021, this year, 2.94 lakh were released during this period
  • Sources say eyeing zero bill, many consumers are opting for more than one connection
  • The state has told the PSPCL that it will pay Rs 15,845 cr as ‘power subsidy’ for the current year; the subsidy, however, is likely to cross Rs 18,000 crore

The PSPCL is at present suffering a loss of over Rs 1,880 crore in contrast to a profit of Rs 1,069 crore it generated in March 2022.

Data shows that as compared to 2.20 lakh new domestic connections released till September in 2021, this year, 2.94 were released during this period with many consumers reportedly going in for more than one connection. “A majority are eyeing the zero bill scheme,” claimed a top PSPCL functionary.

The power subsidy figure is likely to swell to around Rs 18,000 crore this fiscal as against the budgetary provision of Rs 15,845 crore. “Around 87 per cent of the total 74 lakh domestic consumers in Punjab got ‘zero bills’ in November. As a result, the domestic subsidy alone has crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark as compared to Rs 1,100 crore last year,” said a PSPCL insider.

All-India Power Engineers Federation spokesman VK Gupta said, “The Punjab Government already has a pending subsidy bill of Rs 9,020 crore, which is likely to see an addition of Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal.”

Gupta said, “This means that at the end of this fiscal, the government liability will reach Rs 12,000 crore towards the PSPCL and more loans will be needed to run the corporation.”

Adding to the PSPCL woes are the Central Government rules that “restrict power purchase and sale if discoms fail to clear the dues on time”.

“We have been regularly asking the state government not to burden the PSPCL for its appeasement politics as it is increasing the debt of the PSPCL,” said PSEB Engineers Association general secretary Ajaypal Singh Atwal.

#pspcl

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jharkhand man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie with severed head

2
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

4
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

5
Delhi

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

6
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

7
Nation

Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

8
Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

9
Ludhiana

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

10
Brand Connect

Billy Gardell Keto Gummies Reviews [Scam OR Legit] Shocking Shark Tank Exposed?

Don't Miss

View All
Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Top News

Winter session from today; Oppn lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness

Winter session from today; Opposition lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness

17 sittings over 23 days | To conclude on December 29 | 16 n...

Nobody should sleep hungry, govt’s duty to ensure food for all: SC

Nobody should sleep hungry, govt's duty to ensure food for all: Supreme Court

World Bank raises India’s growth forecast to 6.9%

World Bank raises India's growth forecast to 6.9%

Act against terror proxies: Doval at NSAs’ meeting

Act against terror proxies: Ajit Doval at NSAs' meeting

Takes a swipe at China, Pakistan on CPEC

Charges framed against Ashish, 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

F&CC nod to skywalk outside gurdwara likely tomorrow

Stretch of Problems: Inadequate space for vehicles, hefty parking charges lead to traffic chaos in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Residential localities on GT Road in Amritsar marred by cable, power wires

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Show progress on ground: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi HC allows termination of 33-wk pregnancy

Delhi High Court allows termination of 33-wk pregnancy

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Delhi High Court recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Jalandhar sacrilege: 2 migrants remanded in 6-day custody

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told

Resumption of live telecast from Kali temple in Patiala sought

Court rejects bail plea of ex-MLA, son in Patiala