Free Sikh bodies from ‘RSS control’: Sukhbir Badal to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 27

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “free Sikh religious institutions from the control of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” saying even the British had not dared to break the SGPC as had been done by the BJP-led Central Government.

SGPC split by centre Central Government has facilitated handing over of the most sacred shrines of the Sikhs, including Takth Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib, to the RSS. It is also true that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been taken over by the RSS and even the SGPC has been broken to create a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana. — Sukhbir Badal, SAD Chief

Addressing a public rally here in favour of party candidate NK Sharma, Badal said, “The Prime Minister during his recent visit to Punjab talked about how his government had created the Kartarpur Corridor and even asserted that if the BJP had been in power after independence, it would not have allowed Kartarpur to go to Pakistan. This may be true but it is also a fact that the Central Government has facilitated handing over of the most sacred shrines of the Sikhs, including Takth Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib, to the RSS. It is also true that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been taken over by the RSS and even the SGPC has been broken to create a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana”.

Asserting that even the British had not dared to break the SGPC as had been done by the BJP government, Sukhbir Badal said, “These steps are very disconcerting”.

Speaking on the AAP, Badal said, “An obscene video of AAP minister has set another low in Punjab politics. Even though this issue had been in the public realm since the last many months, the AAP government did not probe the case. Now the obscene video of the minister is in the public sphere”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #RSS #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal