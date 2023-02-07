Free to take whatever action you wish: Preneet Kaur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Days after Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and wife of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was suspended for the alleged anti-party activities, she hit back at the Congress for issuing her a show-cause notice, saying it was free to take whatever action it wanted against her.

Taking on the Congress Disciplinary Action Committee’s member secretary Tariq Anwar, she said, “I am surprised to see that a person, who had left the Congress in 1999 on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.” Anwar had joined the Congress back in October 2018.

In reply to the notice issued to her, the four-time MP said, “Congressmen in Punjab, who have levelled allegations against me, are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband, who was then Chief Minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this”.

The MP further said she would keep on working for her people. “As per your show-cause notice, I have always stood by my people, constituency and my state and have taken up their issues regardless of whichever government is in power,” she said, adding that every minister of a Congress government in any state had to meet his department’s minister at the Centre, to get the state’s issues resolved.

“This was done in the past by the Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union Government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not,” said a defiant Kaur.

She dared the party, “You are free to take whatever action you wish.”

Capt takes jibe at Congress

Reacting to PPCC president Raja Warring's jibe on Preneet Kaur, BJP leader and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh said Maharaja Yadavindra Singh was the person behind the real ‘Bharat Jodo’ movement playing an important role in convincing princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.