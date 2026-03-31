Freebies can’t eliminate poverty: Punjab CM Mann
The CM also announced road renovation works worth ₹87 crore apart from ₹27-crore canal lining projects that will bring irrigation water to 40,066 acres across 83 villages.
“No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living,” he added after launching a series of infrastructure and irrigation projects in Patiala’s Sanaur constituency on Monday.
Mann said their government had enforced “strict accountability with a mandatory five-year maintenance clause for contractors”.
“The AAP government has not only expanded irrigation coverage significantly from 21,050 acres but also secured Punjab’s rightful 25 per cent share in the Bhakra canal water from Haryana through a legal battle,” he told the gathering.
“For the first time in the history of the state, more than eight hours of uninterrupted power had been supplied to tube wells during the paddy season. Farmers are now receiving electricity during the daytime for irrigation for the first time, which has transformed their lives,” he claimed.
Reaffirming fiscal responsibility, the Chief Minister said, “The taxes being paid by people are being spent on their welfare. Taxpayers’ money is coming back to people through development, schools, hospitals and roads.”