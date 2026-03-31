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Home / Punjab / Freebies can’t eliminate poverty: Punjab CM Mann

Freebies can’t eliminate poverty: Punjab CM Mann

The CM also announced road renovation works worth ₹87 crore apart from ₹27-crore canal lining projects that will bring irrigation water to 40,066 acres across 83 villages.

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:35 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said freebies could not eliminate poverty and other social ills as education was the key to raising people’s living standards.
Mann also claimed that his government was “judiciously spending” every single penny of the state exchequer for the well-being of people.”
Stressing the role of education in social transformation, Mann said the state’s AAP government was of firm opinion that instead of freebies, it was “only education that could bring the key change in society”.
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“No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living,” he added after launching a series of infrastructure and irrigation projects in Patiala’s Sanaur constituency on Monday.

The CM also announced road renovation works worth ₹87 crore apart from ₹27-crore canal lining projects that will bring irrigation water to 40,066 acres across 83 villages.
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Mann said their government had enforced “strict accountability with a mandatory five-year maintenance clause for contractors”.

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“The AAP government has not only expanded irrigation coverage significantly from 21,050 acres but also secured Punjab’s rightful 25 per cent share in the Bhakra canal water from Haryana through a legal battle,” he told the gathering.

“For the first time in the history of the state, more than eight hours of uninterrupted power had been supplied to tube wells during the paddy season. Farmers are now receiving electricity during the daytime for irrigation for the first time, which has transformed their lives,” he claimed.

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Reaffirming fiscal responsibility, the Chief Minister said, “The taxes being paid by people are being spent on their welfare. Taxpayers’ money is coming back to people through development, schools, hospitals and roads.”

Taking on the Opposition parties, he said, “These opportunist leaders are baffled as people are not giving them any response and their agenda is confined to the welfare of their families rather than that of people.”

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