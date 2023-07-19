Freedom fighters’ pension hiked to Rs 11K per month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today announced an increase in the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 per month to Rs 11,000. He said the decision would come into effect from August 1. Cheema said the decision would directly help 545 beneficiaries.

He said the pension had been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 in April 1, 2021. Now, in the wake of increased inflation, a decision had been taken to increase it further to Rs 11,000 per month.

