Fresh AAP-BBMB face-off in Nangal as party workers rebuild demolished house

A fresh confrontation has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Nangal, with AAP workers led by district convenor Sanjeev Gautam helping start reconstruction of a damaged portion of a house demolished by board officials last week.

The development has intensified the controversy over BBMB’s jurisdiction over land in Nangal town and the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the board’s installations, with Punjab’s political leadership questioning the force’s presence and operational role in civilian areas.

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BBMB authorities, accompanied by CISF personnel, had demolished a portion of a private house in the Kiln area of Nangal, claiming that the recently constructed portion was an illegal encroachment on board land. It was reportedly the first time BBMB had directly used JCB machines to demolish a portion of an allegedly unauthorised structure in the town.

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AAP workers on Monday confronted BBMB officials who reached the spot to stop the reconstruction of the demolished portion. Gautam asserted that the board had no jurisdiction over the area, claiming that it fell within the limits of Nangal Municipal Council.

BBMB, however, has maintained that the demolition was part of its action against encroachments on its land. The incident has triggered political reactions, with allegations that the board’s anti-encroachment action was selective and targeted.

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The controversy has also drawn sharp objections from Punjab Education and Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who has questioned the use of CISF personnel in civilian areas of the state.

Bains has maintained that the force’s mandate is confined to protecting critical BBMB installations and does not extend to exercising powers vested in the Punjab Police in civilian areas. He said CISF had been deployed for the security of Bhakra Dam and should restrict itself to that responsibility.

“If BBMB wants to carry out an anti-encroachment drive, it should inform the local administration and the local police,” Bains had said. He also said that a case would be registered against CISF personnel if they again interfered in civil matters in Punjab.

The latest confrontation has revived the larger dispute over the deployment of the central force at BBMB installations. The Punjab Government had initially consented to the deployment in 2021, but the present state government subsequently withdrew its consent at a full BBMB meeting held on July 4.

Despite Punjab’s withdrawal of consent, BBMB deposited Rs 8.5 crore with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on July 25, 2025, towards charges for CISF deployment. The force was subsequently deployed at BBMB installations in August 2025.

While BBMB has argued that dedicated central security is necessary to protect its installations, Punjab has objected to the force being involved in civilian matters, particularly anti-encroachment operations.

The dispute assumes greater significance as BBMB has indicated that CISF deployment could eventually be extended beyond Bhakra Dam to other installations, including Nangal Dam.

With AAP workers now rebuilding the demolished portion of the house and the state government warning of legal action against CISF personnel, the Nangal incident has opened a fresh front in the long-standing tussle between Punjab and BBMB over land, jurisdiction and security arrangements.